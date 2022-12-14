National

Knives and conniving: who would want De Ruyter’s Eskom job?

Resignation risks leadership crisis

BL Premium
14 December 2022 - 16:44 Denene Erasmus, Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko
UPDATED 14 December 2022 - 22:50

In a shocking but “not surprising” move that threatens to throw Eskom into a leadership crisis during one of the worst energy crises, CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday.

At the helm for three years, De Ruyter will remain in the role until the end of March 2023 while the board led by Mpho Makwana conducts a search for the new leader of the company...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.