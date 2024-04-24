Reserve Bank seizes assets of Jooste’s ‘lover’
Bank accounts with R42m and R18m exclusive Paarl estate property confiscated
24 April 2024 - 05:00
The Reserve Bank has seized about R60m in cash and property belonging to Berdine Odendaal, said to have been former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s lover.
The central bank seized cash held in Odendaal’s five accounts with Absa, Capitec and Standard Bank, amounting to R42m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.