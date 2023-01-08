Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Focus will be on policy uncertainty and manufacturing activity

The re-election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president appears to have been favourable

08 January 2023 - 17:12 Thuletho Zwane

The economic focus this week will be on North-West University’s policy uncertainty index (PUI), which will be released on Monday, as well as the manufacturing production numbers for November due on Tuesday.

A preview of the data showed the PUI improved in the fourth quarter, easing to 53.2 from 59.6 the previous quarter...

