The possibility of Eskom being moved from the control of the department of public enterprises to the department of mineral resources & energy and energy (DMRE) has received the thumbs down from critics.
The possibility is based on discussions that took place during policy discussions at the ANC’s national conference earlier this week. The proposal has not been adopted by delegates because the conference was adjourned and will reconvene in hybrid form on January 5 when proposals emerging from the various policy commissions will be debated by delegates. ..
Gwede Mantashe does not have the capacity to oversee Eskom, say critics
A proposal has been made by delegates at the ANC conference for state-owned enterprises being moved to their line departments
