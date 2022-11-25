National

Zulu adviser who helped King Misuzulu ascend to throne shot dead

Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu and his bodyguard were killed in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.

25 November 2022 - 11:22 Sakhiseni Nxumalo
King Misuzulu at the ceremony in Durban last month when he was officially recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa. A key supporter and former IFP MP Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu was shot dead on Thursday evening. File photo.
King Misuzulu at the ceremony in Durban last month when he was officially recognised by President Cyril Ramaphosa. A key supporter and former IFP MP Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu was shot dead on Thursday evening. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Police have been urged to speedily investigate after a senior member of the Zulu royal family close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was shot dead.

Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu and his bodyguard were killed in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.

KZN provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said two people, aged 63 and 33, were shot just after 6pm.

Naicker said the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the motive are unknown.

“Charges of murder are [being] investigated by Nongoma SAPS,” he said.

Prince Mbongiseni was among the members of the royal family who played a pivotal role in Misuzulu’s ascent to the throne.

The former IFP MP died serving as the party’s chief whip in the Zululand district municipality.

Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi described Mbongiseni as a hardworking public servant dedicated to serving the people of Zululand.

As a former MP, Mbongiseni brought unique skills to the council and was dedicated to ensuring the issue of water in the district was addressed, he said.

TimesLIVE

ANC and Ngonyama Trust to co-operate on rural development in KZN

Newly crowned Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the sole trustee, has endorsed his late father’s commitment to uplift local communities
National
2 weeks ago

New Zulu king gains official recognition from presidency

Coronation follows feuding in divided royal family
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘Our country is in deep trouble,’ warns Zuma’s ...
National
2.
Eskom gets diesel lifeline — but still no funding
National
3.
Panel to figure out how unsolvable question ...
National / Education
4.
DA lawyer argues Ramaphosa acted without bias in ...
National
5.
Digital Vibes will not spoil my bid for ANC ...
National

Related Articles

Zulu monarch ‘must guard against political factions’

National

Call to celebrate Zulu king’s coronation in traditional attire raises hackles

National

Late King Zwelithini’s brothers on the attack amid succession row

National

Zulu royals fight on over king despite Ramaphosa’s nod

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.