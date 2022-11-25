Both contracts are still headed for their third consecutive weekly decline after hitting 10-month lows this week
Police have been urged to speedily investigate after a senior member of the Zulu royal family close to King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was shot dead.
Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu and his bodyguard were killed in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.
KZN provincial police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said two people, aged 63 and 33, were shot just after 6pm.
Naicker said the circumstances surrounding the shooting and the motive are unknown.
“Charges of murder are [being] investigated by Nongoma SAPS,” he said.
Prince Mbongiseni was among the members of the royal family who played a pivotal role in Misuzulu’s ascent to the throne.
The former IFP MP died serving as the party’s chief whip in the Zululand district municipality.
Mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi described Mbongiseni as a hardworking public servant dedicated to serving the people of Zululand.
As a former MP, Mbongiseni brought unique skills to the council and was dedicated to ensuring the issue of water in the district was addressed, he said.
TimesLIVE
Zulu adviser who helped King Misuzulu ascend to throne shot dead
Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu and his bodyguard were killed in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
ANC and Ngonyama Trust to co-operate on rural development in KZN
New Zulu king gains official recognition from presidency
