National

Call to celebrate Zulu king’s coronation in traditional attire raises hackles

Teachers, politicians and cultural expert slam KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Mbali Frazer’s idea as inappropriate and not supportive of cultural diversity or social cohesion

30 August 2022 - 18:45 Mary Papayya

A call by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Mbali Frazer for educators and learners to wear traditional Zulu regalia in honour of the newly crowned monarch King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has drawn a barrage of criticism from teachers, politicians and a cultural expert.

“We believe that the wearing of traditional regalia by learners from all backgrounds will play a more significant role in national unity and social cohesion,” Frazer’s department said in circular to schools. “This historic gesture will give meaning and symbolism to a call for a decolonised education in our lifetime as we forge ahead in providing quality education.”..

