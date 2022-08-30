Call to celebrate Zulu king’s coronation in traditional attire raises hackles

Investors remain spooked by Fed chair Jerome Powell’s latest commitment to fight inflation with further rate hikes
Teachers, politicians and cultural expert slam KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Mbali Frazer's idea as inappropriate and not supportive of cultural diversity or social cohesion
A call by KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Mbali Frazer for educators and learners to wear traditional Zulu regalia in honour of the newly crowned monarch King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has drawn a barrage of criticism from teachers, politicians and a cultural expert.
“We believe that the wearing of traditional regalia by learners from all backgrounds will play a more significant role in national unity and social cohesion,” Frazer’s department said in circular to schools. “This historic gesture will give meaning and symbolism to a call for a decolonised education in our lifetime as we forge ahead in providing quality education.”..
