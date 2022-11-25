‘The risks of renewed restrictions in China cannot be ignored when evaluating the global economic recovery trajectory,’ Citadel Global says
While the hawk was evident in the tone, that two members preferred a 50 basis point hike marks a shiftt
Prince Mbongiseni Milton Muntukaphiwana Zulu and his bodyguard were killed in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening.
Someone like Paul Mashatile is better placed to understand the post-liberation movement ANC
Shares of the high-end food and clothes retailer will be available on the alternative exchange next week
The Reserve Bank governor says the repo rate at 7% is still negative in real terms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Consumers will use Black Friday much more for jumping on spontaneous deals and for Christmas gifts, rather than for bigger, delayed purchases
Fifty-five Kenyan athletes are currently banned and eight provisionally suspended, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit
Cyril Ramaphosa in first state visit to England, hunt for earthquake survivors in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia ‘write history’ at the World Cup, Makro workers threaten Black Friday walkout, and more
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors turned cautious amid rising Covid-19 cases in China. US markets will open on Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
Signs of China’s looming battle with Covid-19 are creeping up in the heart of Beijing. China’s daily Covid-19 cases rose to a record on Thursday, bringing major cities to a standstill as authorities fight to prevent the virus from spreading beyond its control...
China’s rising Covid-19 cases push JSE down
