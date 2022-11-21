National

Panel could begin probe into electoral reform in 2023

This is in terms of a proposed amendment to the Electoral Amendment Bill currently being processed by the NCOP

21 November 2022 - 14:16 Linda Ensor

Legal advisers to the department of home affairs have recommended the panel appointed to investigate electoral reform begin its work before the 2024 national and provincial elections, possibly starting work as early as March or April 2023.

The decision by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to include a provision for a panel in the Electoral Amendment Bill was based on civil society objections to the bill, which aims to include independent candidates in national and provincial elections. Civil society argues that the bill violates the principles of all votes having equal value and of proportionality and that only a constituency based system will meet constitutional muster...

