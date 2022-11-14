×

National

Civil society scores major concession on voting system

Home affairs believes amendment bill should be thoroughly overhauled after 2024 election

14 November 2022 - 17:25 Linda Ensor
UPDATED 14 November 2022 - 22:52

In a major concession to appease civil society, the government has proposed a clause in the contentious Electoral Amendment Bill binding it to investigate comprehensive reform of the electoral system after the 2024 general election.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday proposed that a panel of experts be appointed after the 2024 elections to undertake the investigation, which will include a constituency-based system...

