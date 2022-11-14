Civil society scores major concession on voting system

Business Day TV talks to Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities
The lack of capital injection is one of the reasons why vast tracks of communal land lie barren and unploughed
Industry could create 1.4-million jobs, says presidency spokesperson
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
The investigation and settlement is a sign of mounting legal headaches for the tech giant
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
‘To insert a shipping SOE into the mix is too horrible to contemplate’
After Uniper, Sefe is the second German company to be nationalised as a result of the energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
In a major concession to appease civil society, the government has proposed a clause in the contentious Electoral Amendment Bill binding it to investigate comprehensive reform of the electoral system after the 2024 general election.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday proposed that a panel of experts be appointed after the 2024 elections to undertake the investigation, which will include a constituency-based system...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Civil society scores major concession on voting system
Home affairs believes amendment bill should be thoroughly overhauled after 2024 election
In a major concession to appease civil society, the government has proposed a clause in the contentious Electoral Amendment Bill binding it to investigate comprehensive reform of the electoral system after the 2024 general election.
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday proposed that a panel of experts be appointed after the 2024 elections to undertake the investigation, which will include a constituency-based system...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.