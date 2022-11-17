Features

ANALYSIS: Why the party is over for ANC

The Phala Phala furore surrounding Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to little more than the ANC’s internal factionalism. It’s indicative of the general malaise in the ruling party

17 November 2022 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

This past weekend, the ruling party fixated on the $580,000 private sale of a rare breed of buffalo rather than the billions in taxpayer money it has lost to corruption and state capture each year.

Far from solutions to the country’s very deep challenges — including energy, a looming water crisis, rampant crime, biting unemployment and poverty — the party’s national executive committee (NEC) chose to satisfy factional impulses at its first in-person meeting after a two-year, Covid-induced hiatus...

