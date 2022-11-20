POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to visit UK as public sector unions strike

The JSE tracked European and US markets firmer on Friday
Contagion that follows first investor alarm reveals illusion that all assets are self-fulfilling prophecies
Exploration costs are likely to exclude the previously disadvantaged, an industry body says
Tuesday’s strike is expected to affect border control, revenue collection and police services
A court filing in the US claims Google agreed to pay Activision Blizzard about $360m over three years not to open an app store
Data on the consumer inflation rate will be released on Wednesday, with PPI due the next day
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Former US president says he has no interest in returning to the social media platform after being banned two years ago
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
Public sector unions affiliated to trade union federations, Cosatu, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) say they will embark on a one-day strike on Tuesday demanding higher pay.
The planned industrial action sets the stage for a long strike. Unions demand an inflation-beating 10% pay rise and the government is sticking to its 3% offer, implemented unilaterally in October as it tries to rein in public spending. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to visit UK as public sector unions strike
Tuesday’s strike is expected to affect border control, revenue collection and police services
Public sector unions affiliated to trade union federations, Cosatu, the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) say they will embark on a one-day strike on Tuesday demanding higher pay.
The planned industrial action sets the stage for a long strike. Unions demand an inflation-beating 10% pay rise and the government is sticking to its 3% offer, implemented unilaterally in October as it tries to rein in public spending. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.