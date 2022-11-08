×

National

Home affairs reports on progress in cutting queues

One initiative to reduce waiting at offices has been the introduction of a branch appointment booking system

08 November 2022 - 18:14 Linda Ensor

The department of home affairs, notorious for long queues at its offices, says it has made progress in cutting the time applicants for ID cards and passports have to wait.

Ageing IT infrastructure and limited bandwidth have contributed to the frequent downtimes, a big cause of the long queues. This is being tackled by the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), the centralised entity for IT  procurement for the government, which was allocated R400m over five years to upgrade the system. By the second year, this year, it had spent R160m...

