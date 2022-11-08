Analysts also play down hopes of Chinese authorities relaxing the country’s zero-Covid policy
State of social media site is biggest story in tech right now but most of the world arguably doesn’t care
Parliament’s legal services unit has backed the department after the DA called for a postponement
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
The board unanimously recommends shareholders reject the Gold Fields bid at a vote on November 21
Consumers are taking home 33% less today in real terms than they did in 2016
The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate to qualifying businesses with turnovers of between R1m and R50m a year
Senegalese president tells COP27 summit Africa needs cash to fight climate change and will resist a shift from fossil fuels
Forward included in team to face Mozambique and Angola in preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
The department of home affairs, notorious for long queues at its offices, says it has made progress in cutting the time applicants for ID cards and passports have to wait.
Ageing IT infrastructure and limited bandwidth have contributed to the frequent downtimes, a big cause of the long queues. This is being tackled by the State Information Technology Agency (Sita), the centralised entity for IT procurement for the government, which was allocated R400m over five years to upgrade the system. By the second year, this year, it had spent R160m...
Home affairs reports on progress in cutting queues
One initiative to reduce waiting at offices has been the introduction of a branch appointment booking system
