National

Old Visa applications stuck in pipeline will be processed by SA missions

The decision is due to the inability of missions to transmit visa applications to the Pretoria head office quickly

BL Premium
02 November 2022 - 15:43 Linda Ensor

The home affairs department will allow officials at SA missions abroad to process visa applications received between January 12 and end-August.

The department's director-general, Tommy Makhode, said in a directive that the permission was being granted because missions had been unable to timeously transmit visa applications received between these dates for adjudication by the head office in Pretoria...

