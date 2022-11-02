Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
The SABC needs to be funded in new ways if it is to continue its crucial role
The comments were made by the Public Economic Project of Wits University during parliamentary public hearings on the MTBPS
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Dubai-based businessperson Mohamed Alabbar will sell a 30% stake in Americana Restaurants
Expansion of 3% gets the economy going, but it will not bring unemployment down
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Mette Frederiksen’s left-leaning bloc wins 90 seats, more than expected in polling
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
As 2022 winds down there are still a number of new cars and bakkies coming our way
The home affairs department will allow officials at SA missions abroad to process visa applications received between January 12 and end-August.
The department's director-general, Tommy Makhode, said in a directive that the permission was being granted because missions had been unable to timeously transmit visa applications received between these dates for adjudication by the head office in Pretoria...
Old Visa applications stuck in pipeline will be processed by SA missions
The decision is due to the inability of missions to transmit visa applications to the Pretoria head office quickly
