National

Sassa says services will be disrupted while systems change

The migration of online services means the grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks, the agency says

13 October 2022 - 11:44 Unathi Nkanjeni
Picture: SA GOVERNMENT VIA TWITTER

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) is migrating its online services to a new system to better serve grant beneficiaries.

This means the online grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks, the agency said on Wednesday.

“Applicants whose applications were returned due to incomplete document(s) will be allowed to upload their outstanding document(s) for further processing up until the October 14,” Sassa said.

“Applicants who are unable to submit their outstanding documents before the set due date will be required to resubmit their application on the new online platform, which will be live from November 1.”

Sassa did not stipulate whether the migration will result in a delay in payments to those whose applications have been processed. 

What will happen to applications not finalised before Thursday?

According to the agency, all applications that are not finalised before the site is shut will have to be resubmitted on the new online platform once it goes live. These include saved applications or those that have failed home affairs or bank validations.

“To use the new online platform, all clients (existing and new) are required to re-register/register. For those who want to apply as soon as possible, kindly visit your nearest Sassa local office for assistance,” said Sassa. 

Sassa’s website displays a notice informing applicants of the disruption, but there is no notice on the SRD website.

TimesLIVE

Zulu ‘agitating’ for extension of R350 social relief of distress grant

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana might indicate way forward with further social support later this month
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: When the government’s irregular expenditure becomes regular

Weak internal controls and poor financial management set to be spotlighted again by the auditor-general
Opinion
6 days ago

Sassa to R350 grant applicants: Don’t use EFT payments without a smartphone

"They can choose to receive payments through officially selected merchants and financial institutions," said Sassa.
National
1 week ago
