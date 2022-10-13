Sassa says services will be disrupted while systems change

The IEA says the Opec+ plan has derailed the growth trajectory of oil supply for the rest of 2022 and 2023
Industry accounts for almost 29% of worldwide energy consumption, but due to the cut-throat nature of manufacturing, it has a vested interest in resisting change
The migration of online services means the grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks, the agency says
Evan Pickworth speaks to Francis Mayebe and Virusha Subban from Baker McKenzie Johannesburg about the law says
The number of Cartrack subscribers rose to 1.6-million in the latest reporting period
BankservAfrica economic transactions index has declined further as severe load-shedding and global economic challenges take their toll
With country on dreaded list, EU and UK banks will have to conduct more vigilant due diligence on its transactions
The couple paid an undisclosed amount to fly around the moon on Starship once the vehicle is complete
Charles Schwartzel leads the country’s top golfers back for the SA Open and many are enthusiastic about taking part in the iconic event and getting their name on the trophy
Why did Vladimir Putin start his ‘idiot war’? Journalist John Sweeney tries to answer that question
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) is migrating its online services to a new system to better serve grant beneficiaries.
This means the online grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks, the agency said on Wednesday.
“Applicants whose applications were returned due to incomplete document(s) will be allowed to upload their outstanding document(s) for further processing up until the October 14,” Sassa said.
“Applicants who are unable to submit their outstanding documents before the set due date will be required to resubmit their application on the new online platform, which will be live from November 1.”
Sassa did not stipulate whether the migration will result in a delay in payments to those whose applications have been processed.
What will happen to applications not finalised before Thursday?
According to the agency, all applications that are not finalised before the site is shut will have to be resubmitted on the new online platform once it goes live. These include saved applications or those that have failed home affairs or bank validations.
“To use the new online platform, all clients (existing and new) are required to re-register/register. For those who want to apply as soon as possible, kindly visit your nearest Sassa local office for assistance,” said Sassa.
Sassa’s website displays a notice informing applicants of the disruption, but there is no notice on the SRD website.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sassa says services will be disrupted while systems change
The migration of online services means the grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks, the agency says
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) is migrating its online services to a new system to better serve grant beneficiaries.
This means the online grant application services will be disrupted for about two weeks, the agency said on Wednesday.
“Applicants whose applications were returned due to incomplete document(s) will be allowed to upload their outstanding document(s) for further processing up until the October 14,” Sassa said.
“Applicants who are unable to submit their outstanding documents before the set due date will be required to resubmit their application on the new online platform, which will be live from November 1.”
Sassa did not stipulate whether the migration will result in a delay in payments to those whose applications have been processed.
What will happen to applications not finalised before Thursday?
According to the agency, all applications that are not finalised before the site is shut will have to be resubmitted on the new online platform once it goes live. These include saved applications or those that have failed home affairs or bank validations.
“To use the new online platform, all clients (existing and new) are required to re-register/register. For those who want to apply as soon as possible, kindly visit your nearest Sassa local office for assistance,” said Sassa.
Sassa’s website displays a notice informing applicants of the disruption, but there is no notice on the SRD website.
TimesLIVE
Zulu ‘agitating’ for extension of R350 social relief of distress grant
EDITORIAL: When the government’s irregular expenditure becomes regular
Sassa to R350 grant applicants: Don’t use EFT payments without a smartphone
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Zulu ‘agitating’ for extension of R350 social relief of distress grant
EDITORIAL: When the government’s irregular expenditure becomes regular
Sassa to R350 grant applicants: Don’t use EFT payments without a smartphone
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.