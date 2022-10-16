×

National

Action needed on departments that owe R1.6bn, says justice committee

Department’s annual report has an impairment due to the long-outstanding balances

16 October 2022 - 16:30 Linda Ensor

Justice minister Ronald Lamola has been urged by parliament’s justice committee to take up with his cabinet colleagues the nonpayment by other departments of the legal services provided by the state attorney’s office.

The 2021/2022 annual report for the justice department contains a R1.6bn impairment due to the long-outstanding balances owed by client departments for legal fees paid through the state attorney’s offices on their behalf. ..

