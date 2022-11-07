×

National

Board votes to retain lawyer found guilty of dishonesty

07 November 2022 - 19:39 BONILE NGQIYAZA

A board member of a body that is meant to protect members of the public from unscrupulous lawyers has been found guilty of dishonesty in disciplinary proceedings after he tried to induce subordinates to commit fraud.

But despite this, more than two months after the finding, advocate Hennie Jansen van Rensburg is still a member of the Legal Practitioners’ Fidelity Fund board...

