Board votes to retain lawyer found guilty of dishonesty

Business Day TV talks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
More vulnerable people driven into dire poverty as erratic power supply destroys businesses and jobs
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour
SPONSORED | Join Sanlam Investments on November 7 for its final Critical Conversations thought-leadership event of 2021
International investor interest in renewable energy, digital infrastructure and fintech will continue to drive M
New owner of Twitter recommends voters pick Republican candidates for Congress US midterm election
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
A board member of a body that is meant to protect members of the public from unscrupulous lawyers has been found guilty of dishonesty in disciplinary proceedings after he tried to induce subordinates to commit fraud.
But despite this, more than two months after the finding, advocate Hennie Jansen van Rensburg is still a member of the Legal Practitioners’ Fidelity Fund board...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Board votes to retain lawyer found guilty of dishonesty
A board member of a body that is meant to protect members of the public from unscrupulous lawyers has been found guilty of dishonesty in disciplinary proceedings after he tried to induce subordinates to commit fraud.
But despite this, more than two months after the finding, advocate Hennie Jansen van Rensburg is still a member of the Legal Practitioners’ Fidelity Fund board...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.