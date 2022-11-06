This is after global markets rallied on Friday on reports that Beijing is working on a plan to navigate way out of its policy
Labour observers see a need for the country’s cash-strapped dispute resolution body to be given more resources to do its work
Labour experts have come out in support of the department of employment & labour’s calls for the country’s labour legislation to be “redesigned” to allow for the speedy and cost-effective resolution of cases by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
The cash-strapped CCMA — the country’s dispute resolution body — which processes more than 200,000 cases a year involving unfair dismissals, wage disputes and retrenchments, has had its budget of R1bn cut by R99m, with steeper cuts of R170m and R231m pencilled in over the medium term...
Calls for ‘rethink’ of labour legislation to make better use of overloaded CCMA
Labour observers see a need for the country’s cash-strapped dispute resolution body to be given more resources to do its work
