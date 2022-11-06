×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Calls for ‘rethink’ of labour legislation to make better use of overloaded CCMA

Labour observers see a need for the country’s cash-strapped dispute resolution body to be given more resources to do its work

BL Premium
06 November 2022 - 18:43 Luyolo Mkentane

Labour experts have come out in support of the department of employment & labour’s calls for the country’s labour legislation to be “redesigned” to allow for the speedy and cost-effective resolution of cases by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).    

The cash-strapped CCMA — the country’s dispute resolution body — which processes more than 200,000 cases a year involving unfair dismissals, wage disputes and retrenchments, has had its budget of R1bn cut by R99m, with steeper cuts of R170m and R231m pencilled in over the medium term...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.