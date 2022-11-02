×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Lula’s striking comeback boosts democracy and climate

Former president Bolsonaro stripped Brazil’s environmental agencies of much of their powers and removed protections for the Amazon’s people

02 November 2022 - 05:05

Inacio Lula da Silva’s remarkable comeback to win Brazil’s presidency is a welcome win for democracy in Brazil, and for the climate globally.

It might also be a reminder for some in SA of a time in the run-up to the Zuma presidency, when some in the markets looked to Lula — who served as Brazil’s president from 2003 to 2010 — as reassurance that Jacob Zuma might not turn out to be as bad as expected. At a time when markets feared Zuma’s apparent left leanings and labour links, some pointed out that Lula’s socialist credentials and labour movement background hadn’t done badly at all for Brazil’s economy...

