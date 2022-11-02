Business Day TV speaks to RMB derivative structurer and hedge accounting specialist Shehnila Khan
The usual divergence between policy and reality will be worse this year at COP27
Majority of inputs reject proposed reforms to Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
SA Canegrowers will meet the company’s business rescue practitioners on Wednesday for an update on financial arrangements
Power cuts and a strike at Transnet prevented a stronger recovery, PMI survey says
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Israel’s longest-serving premier secures a narrow majority, early results show
SA legend backs team as contenders for trophy, though this may not have been realised before the tournamentt
A younger screen-addicted generation could turn the institution into one-time arbiters with little relevance
EDITORIAL: Lula’s striking comeback boosts democracy and climate
Former president Bolsonaro stripped Brazil’s environmental agencies of much of their powers and removed protections for the Amazon’s people
Inacio Lula da Silva’s remarkable comeback to win Brazil’s presidency is a welcome win for democracy in Brazil, and for the climate globally.
It might also be a reminder for some in SA of a time in the run-up to the Zuma presidency, when some in the markets looked to Lula — who served as Brazil’s president from 2003 to 2010 — as reassurance that Jacob Zuma might not turn out to be as bad as expected. At a time when markets feared Zuma’s apparent left leanings and labour links, some pointed out that Lula’s socialist credentials and labour movement background hadn’t done badly at all for Brazil’s economy...
