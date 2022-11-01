Maintenance and paid-up e-tolls will be dealt with, says Panyaza Lesufi

Europe’s Stoxx 600 is up 1.3% on the day, while the FTSE 100 climbed 1.5% and the DAX 1.1%
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has cleared the air on how the province will cover 30% of the outstanding debt from e-tolls.
Tabling his medium-term budget policy statement last week, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the government will take over e-toll debt from the SA National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral).
The government, through the National Treasury, will finance 70% of Sanral’s outstanding debt, with the remaining 30% coming from the Gauteng provincial budget. E-toll debt is sitting at R47bn.
According to Lesufi, the province’s 30% share will be sourced through “consultation”.
Lesufi was responding to DA MPL Fred Nel’s claim that e-tolls have not been scrapped and will become an income generator for Gauteng.
Nel called on Lesufi to outline how the system will work, saying the DA will continue the fight for e-tolls to be scrapped in the province.
“These things are gone, Mr Nel. We are meeting with the minister of transport on Tuesday to settle outstanding matters like what happens to those who paid e-tolls, the maintenance, staffing and so on.
“On how Gauteng province will fund the 30%, that answer will be sourced through consultation,” said Lesufi.
Last week Lesufi welcomed the scrapping of e-tolls, saying it was a victory for the people of Gauteng who have had to pay e-tolls for roads that serve a national purpose.
“We heard you, people of Gauteng. As per the announcement by minister Godongwana we have agreed to the formulation of a new revenue enhancement model which excludes tolling. We are ready to start a new life without e-tolls,” he said.
“Now that the e-tolls are done, our next task is to tackle crime, corruption, lawlessness and vandalism. Watch this space.
“We will unleash resources never heard of before. We will be in the sky, on the ground and in every neighbourhood tackling crime and lawlessness.”
Maintenance and paid-up e-tolls will be dealt with, says Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng premier says there will be a meeting with the transport minister to settle outstanding matters related to e-tolls
