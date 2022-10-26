WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral), which has been crippled by Gauteng drivers’ refusal to pay controversial E-tolls, was the biggest winner in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), with government moving to take over its debt of R47bn amid clear signs the tolling project will be permanently scrapped.
Delivering the policy statement on Wednesday finance minister Enoch Godongwana said the uncertainty surrounding the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project continues to have a major negative implication for road construction in the country...
Sanral the biggest winner as E-tolls look set to be scrapped
Sanral’s e-tolling project, launched in 2013, has for the most part been a failure as a result of low levels of compliance by motorists
