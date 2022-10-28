×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Tito Mboweni pleased with ruling on e-tolls but wants refund

In September, Mboweni urged motorists to pay their e-tolls after settling his R500 bill

28 October 2022 - 11:21 Unathi Nkanjeni
Tito Mboweni. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Tito Mboweni. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni wants a refund after the scrapping of e-tolls, tagging advocate Dali Mpofu in his request on social media.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday, shutting down years of debate about Gauteng’s controversial tolling system. Godongwana said the government would take over billions of the SA National Roads Agency's (Sanral) debt.

Welcoming the announcement, Mboweni asked if he would be getting a refund. 

“Minister Enoch Godongwana presented an impressive medium-term budget policy statement in a different environment. Well done, sir,” said Mboweni. 

“I have been a law-abiding citizen, paying my e-tolls. So in this situation do I get a refund? Otherwise I am going to court for my refund. Simple,” he joked, tagging Mpofu.

In September, Mboweni urged motorists to pay their e-tolls after settling his R500 bill. 

“As a law-abiding citizen, today I visited the Sanral Rigel Street Pretoria offices to sort out my e-tag. I owed R500. Paid and sorted. Good citizenship,” said Mboweni.

The former minister also took aim at people who complained about the roads but did not pay their e-toll bills. 

“Pay the e-tolls. These ‘are not like roads in Malawi’. Oopsie,” he joked. 

“Honestly, oksalayo [what remains is] we must pay e-tolls and at toll gates. We want good infrastructure, we must invest in it. We need to move together,” said Mboweni.

In 2014, the Justice Project SA said it would fight for motorists who paid e-toll fees to Sanral to get their money back, after it found possible discrepancies between the English and Afrikaans versions of the e-toll tariff notices published in the government gazette.

However, government said there would be no refunds and road users would benefit from the new lower cap from the day the new dispensation became applicable.

TimesLIVE

Sanral the biggest winner as E-tolls look set to be scrapped

Sanral’s e-tolling project, launched in 2013, has for the most part been a failure as a result of low levels of compliance by motorists
National
1 day ago

E-tolls gantries may be used as speed traps

Premier Panyaza Lesufi has hinted at using them for combating crime in the province
National
1 day ago

It’s the end of e-tolls, says Outa

Medium-term budget signals possible end to freeway tolls in Gauteng, says civil action organisation
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa comments escalate SA’s diplomatic ...
National
2.
Gungubele rejects US warning of possible terror ...
National
3.
E-tolls gantries may be used as speed traps
National
4.
What Treasury wants from Eskom in exchange for ...
National
5.
UK warns that ‘terrorists are likely to carry out ...
National

Related Articles

Government and Eskom debt rally on ‘bond friendly’ medium-term budget

Companies / Financial Services

Treasury revises GDP forecasts down amid global headwinds and more load-shedding

Economy

Godongwana tells SOEs: get your act together

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.