Former finance minister Tito Mboweni wants a refund after the scrapping of e-tolls, tagging advocate Dali Mpofu in his request on social media.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana tabled the medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on Wednesday, shutting down years of debate about Gauteng’s controversial tolling system. Godongwana said the government would take over billions of the SA National Roads Agency's (Sanral) debt.
Welcoming the announcement, Mboweni asked if he would be getting a refund.
“Minister Enoch Godongwana presented an impressive medium-term budget policy statement in a different environment. Well done, sir,” said Mboweni.
“I have been a law-abiding citizen, paying my e-tolls. So in this situation do I get a refund? Otherwise I am going to court for my refund. Simple,” he joked, tagging Mpofu.
In September, Mboweni urged motorists to pay their e-tolls after settling his R500 bill.
“As a law-abiding citizen, today I visited the Sanral Rigel Street Pretoria offices to sort out my e-tag. I owed R500. Paid and sorted. Good citizenship,” said Mboweni.
The former minister also took aim at people who complained about the roads but did not pay their e-toll bills.
“Pay the e-tolls. These ‘are not like roads in Malawi’. Oopsie,” he joked.
“Honestly, oksalayo [what remains is] we must pay e-tolls and at toll gates. We want good infrastructure, we must invest in it. We need to move together,” said Mboweni.
In 2014, the Justice Project SA said it would fight for motorists who paid e-toll fees to Sanral to get their money back, after it found possible discrepancies between the English and Afrikaans versions of the e-toll tariff notices published in the government gazette.
However, government said there would be no refunds and road users would benefit from the new lower cap from the day the new dispensation became applicable.
TimesLIVE
Tito Mboweni pleased with ruling on e-tolls but wants refund
In September, Mboweni urged motorists to pay their e-tolls after settling his R500 bill
