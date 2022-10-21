×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Limpopo, KZN ANC call for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to be axed

The country has experienced continuous power cuts for months, which the embattled power utility has blamed it on a shortage of generation capacity and breakdowns at power stations

21 October 2022 - 11:32
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been at the centre of criticism because of the country's energy crisis. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHELE SPATARI
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been at the centre of criticism because of the country's energy crisis. Picture: BLOOMBERG/MICHELE SPATARI

The ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and Limpopo secretary Reuben Madadzhe said during a briefing to discuss  Eskom’s load-shedding, that they had collectively agreed De Ruyter should be fired for his “dismal performance” as CEO of the embattled power utility.

The country has experienced continuous power cuts for months, which the power utility has blamed on a shortage of generation capacity and breakdowns at power stations.

While Mtolo welcomed the appointment of a new Eskom board last month, he blamed De Ruyter for Eskom’s generation capacity challenges and breakdowns.

“The new board will fail because they have someone who doesn’t know what he is doing at Eskom. The problem is André de Ruyter. They should have fired him,” he said.

“Once they fire De Ruyter, get someone who knows how to run this thing and deal with the three major factors that affect their system. Then we will have no problem,” said Mtolo.

On Thursday deputy president David Mabuza told the National Council of Provinces the newly appointed Eskom board must assess the situation and place De Ruyter and his executive team on performance reviews. Then, should they feel he should be dismissed, it is their right to show him the door.

Last month De Ruyter said the ANC's “petty corruption” was to blame for generation capacity challenges and breakdowns. 

He said corruption was rampant at the utility, with syndicates operating within power stations.

“There is a notion, somehow, that corruption ended when the Guptas departed Lanseria Airport. That is not true. Corruption is still very much a part, unfortunately, of the organisation and manifests itself in quite interesting ways,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

Eskom pension fund wins battle for Molefe’s millions

High court has dismissed former CEO’s application for leave to appeal order to return pension payouts unlawfully paid to him, utility says
National
1 day ago

Fire at Kusile means a one-year delay in adding 800MW to the grid

In another setback for Eskom, unit 5 will not be in commercial operation until the end of 2024
National
1 day ago

New board should decide De Ruyter’s future at Eskom, says Mabuza

Deputy president says the government should not interfere in the utility’s affairs
National
15 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nxesi tells public servants that urgent action is ...
National / Labour
2.
Suspected Transnet fuel syndicate kingpin arrested
National
3.
Hope for SA’s judiciary after Koen postpones ...
National
4.
Hawks head hints at prosecutions over R2.5bn ...
National
5.
Decisive first move against Jooste ‘great for SA’
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.