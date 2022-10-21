Limpopo, KZN ANC call for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to be axed

The market is in a tug of war between investors who see opportunities and those who are focused on the difficult economic backdrop
It has become the norm for the Gauteng government to neglect the arts industry
The health department has provided Eskom with 212 priority hospitals across SA to be considered for possible exemption
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
Khoza's appointment is effective as of November 1 and will ensure that ESG receives the "right level of focus" according to an internal staff memo
BusinessLIVE hosted a debate on some of the key issues that may surface in next week's medium-term budget policy statement
Crypto asset businesses can continue to operate provided they apply for a licence between June 1 and November 30 2023
The surge in drug production bolsters President Gustavo Petro’s argument that the ‘war on drugs’ pursued by Bogota and the US for decades has failed to cut consumption
Despite the International Rugby Board, the event flourished, as we now know
Prime Minister Liz Truss falls on her sword, scores killed in Chad, Russian drones target Kyiv, Extinction Rebellion protests in Cape Town, Pakistan battles flooding, and more
The ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and Limpopo secretary Reuben Madadzhe said during a briefing to discuss Eskom’s load-shedding, that they had collectively agreed De Ruyter should be fired for his “dismal performance” as CEO of the embattled power utility.
The country has experienced continuous power cuts for months, which the power utility has blamed on a shortage of generation capacity and breakdowns at power stations.
While Mtolo welcomed the appointment of a new Eskom board last month, he blamed De Ruyter for Eskom’s generation capacity challenges and breakdowns.
“The new board will fail because they have someone who doesn’t know what he is doing at Eskom. The problem is André de Ruyter. They should have fired him,” he said.
“Once they fire De Ruyter, get someone who knows how to run this thing and deal with the three major factors that affect their system. Then we will have no problem,” said Mtolo.
On Thursday deputy president David Mabuza told the National Council of Provinces the newly appointed Eskom board must assess the situation and place De Ruyter and his executive team on performance reviews. Then, should they feel he should be dismissed, it is their right to show him the door.
Last month De Ruyter said the ANC's “petty corruption” was to blame for generation capacity challenges and breakdowns.
He said corruption was rampant at the utility, with syndicates operating within power stations.
“There is a notion, somehow, that corruption ended when the Guptas departed Lanseria Airport. That is not true. Corruption is still very much a part, unfortunately, of the organisation and manifests itself in quite interesting ways,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Limpopo, KZN ANC call for Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to be axed
The country has experienced continuous power cuts for months, which the embattled power utility has blamed it on a shortage of generation capacity and breakdowns at power stations
The ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo and Limpopo secretary Reuben Madadzhe said during a briefing to discuss Eskom’s load-shedding, that they had collectively agreed De Ruyter should be fired for his “dismal performance” as CEO of the embattled power utility.
The country has experienced continuous power cuts for months, which the power utility has blamed on a shortage of generation capacity and breakdowns at power stations.
While Mtolo welcomed the appointment of a new Eskom board last month, he blamed De Ruyter for Eskom’s generation capacity challenges and breakdowns.
“The new board will fail because they have someone who doesn’t know what he is doing at Eskom. The problem is André de Ruyter. They should have fired him,” he said.
“Once they fire De Ruyter, get someone who knows how to run this thing and deal with the three major factors that affect their system. Then we will have no problem,” said Mtolo.
On Thursday deputy president David Mabuza told the National Council of Provinces the newly appointed Eskom board must assess the situation and place De Ruyter and his executive team on performance reviews. Then, should they feel he should be dismissed, it is their right to show him the door.
Last month De Ruyter said the ANC's “petty corruption” was to blame for generation capacity challenges and breakdowns.
He said corruption was rampant at the utility, with syndicates operating within power stations.
“There is a notion, somehow, that corruption ended when the Guptas departed Lanseria Airport. That is not true. Corruption is still very much a part, unfortunately, of the organisation and manifests itself in quite interesting ways,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Eskom pension fund wins battle for Molefe’s millions
Fire at Kusile means a one-year delay in adding 800MW to the grid
New board should decide De Ruyter’s future at Eskom, says Mabuza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.