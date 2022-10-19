×

National

Eskom pension fund wins battle for Molefe’s millions

Corruption-tainted former Eskom CEO fails in bid to overturn court order that he repay R31.5m with interest

19 October 2022 - 14:40 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 19 October 2022 - 15:38

Former Eskom CEO and corruption-accused Brian Molefe has failed in his bid to appeal a court order that he pay back money received from the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund (EPPF).

Eskom group executive for legal and compliance, Mel Govender, told parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday the utility will finally be able to recover the money after protracted legal proceedings...

