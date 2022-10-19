×

Fire at Kusile means a one-year delay in adding 800MW to the grid

In another setback for Eskom, unit 5 will not be in commercial operation until the end of 2024

19 October 2022 - 17:31 Denene Erasmus

In another setback for Eskom and the country, the commissioning of one of the two 800MW generation units that are yet to be brought online at Kusile power station has been delayed by a full year due to a recent fire.

The country has this year already experienced the worst power cuts on record — not just in terms of the total number of days of load-shedding but also the longest stretch of continuous load-shedding...

