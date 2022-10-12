×

Amended state capture report with president, as he prepares speech for parliament

Cyril Ramaphosa’s office received a corrected version of the report on Wednesday, after inquiry chair Raymond Zondo got a court order allowing him to make changes

12 October 2022 - 17:27 Erin Bates

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his speech about implementing hundreds of recommendations in the state capture inquiry report in parliament next week.

His office received a corrected version of the report on Wednesday, after inquiry chair chief justice Raymond Zondo secured a court order allowing him to make changes...

