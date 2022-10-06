Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Durban and consequently KwaZulu-Natal are facing an “existential economic crisis” brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the crippling riots in 2021 and devastating floods earlier this year, prompting businesses to team up with the eThekwini Metro to help pull the province back from the abyss.
Thanks to efforts led by the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), the private sector has already contributed about R22m for security, while that for infrastructure is expected to be billions of rand...
KZN business steps in to help avert ‘existential economic crisis’
