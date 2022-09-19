×

National

KZN on high alert as heavy rains are expected to hit the province

The SA Weather Service has warned of destructive weather in the next 48 hours, mostly in the south

19 September 2022 - 19:16 Mary Papayya

KwaZulu-Natal, which lost more than R40bn when floods hit the province in April, is on high alert as heavy rainfall is forecast in the next 48 hours.

Disaster management teams and relief organisations are on standby to respond to emergencies, especially in the port city eThekwini which was badly hit in the devastating floods in April and May. The floods claimed nearly 500 lives and left more than 8,000 homeless, while damage to infrastructure ran into billions. Key sectors that power the provincial economy — ports, retail, manufacturing, wholesale, agriculture, distribution warehousing and freight — were badly affected...

