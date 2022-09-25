×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

US slice of SA’s climate change funds only for private sector projects

Plans on how SA hopes to invest the money from international partners are expected by end of October

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 18:54 Thando Maeko

SA may be barred from using the $1bn in climate change financing pledged by the US to fund government-led projects under its just energy transition strategy, according to a senior US government official.

The funds from the US, part of an $8.5bn international package, will be in the form of loan guarantees from its state-owned development finance institution, the International Development Finance Corporation (IDFC)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.