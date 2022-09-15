×

Just Share’s Tracey Davies tackles some hardball green and governance questions

The shareholder activist says reliance on coal is due to political interference, not because it is the cheapest

15 September 2022 - 16:23 Garth Theunissen

Q: You’ve been a strong advocate that SA doesn’t need to take decades to achieve a so-called just transition and that we should be moving faster towards a more sustainable power generation system. Can you unpack this stance? 

A: We do not advocate an immediate transition. We advocate action in alignment with climate science, which means that global emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030. SA is the 13th largest greenhouse gas emitter globally, with the 38th largest per capita emissions (higher than China and India), the most carbon-intensive economy in the G20 (Group of 20), and the highest reliance on coal. This poses enormous risk to our economic competitiveness as our trade partners will increasingly seek to source imports from low-carbon economies...

