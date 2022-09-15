Dollar and bond yields edge higher on the likelihood of a further jump in global borrowing costs, including a possible 100 basis-point US rate hike next week
Power has shifted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which will encourage more states to throw off the Russian yoke
The biggest union in the country is demanding a 12% increases from employers, who have offered between 3% and 4%
Ward 12 of uMhlathuze municipality had been under the control of the ruling party since democracy in 1994
Boss will be remembered for the testing takeover of BG Group and making the first cut to Shell’s dividend since World War 2
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The collapse of the tailings dam in the Free State town on Sunday resulted in extensive infrastructural damage
Biden administration officials have said the bill risks upending the US’s carefully calibrated 'one China' policy
Squad of 23 announced for nmatches against Sierra Leone and Botswana
The extrovert exterior styling is mirrored inside the cabin with a bespoke instrument cluster, a racy leather-trimmed steering wheel and aluminium pedals with rubber inserts
Q: You’ve been a strong advocate that SA doesn’t need to take decades to achieve a so-called just transition and that we should be moving faster towards a more sustainable power generation system. Can you unpack this stance?
A: We do not advocate an immediate transition. We advocate action in alignment with climate science, which means that global emissions must be reduced by 45% by 2030. SA is the 13th largest greenhouse gas emitter globally, with the 38th largest per capita emissions (higher than China and India), the most carbon-intensive economy in the G20 (Group of 20), and the highest reliance on coal. This poses enormous risk to our economic competitiveness as our trade partners will increasingly seek to source imports from low-carbon economies...
Just Share’s Tracey Davies tackles some hardball green and governance questions
The shareholder activist says reliance on coal is due to political interference, not because it is the cheapest
