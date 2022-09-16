Investors mull economic reports that cement expectations of more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve
The review by ARC Investments of the management fees it was paying is an acknowledgment that shareholder and management interests are not aligned
Talks on a loan to finance the shutdown and ‘greening’ of old coal-fired power station in final stage
Former minister condemns use of state justice machinery to get rid of opponents
Business Day TV speaks to GM for Africa at Luno, Marius Reitz
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Evan Pickworth speaks to Sarah McKenzie and Maria Philippides, partners at Webber Wentzel
Ahmed Ogwell Ouma’s comments follow the World Health Organization head's statement that the end of the pandemic is in sight
Tennis superstar will end his career at 41 with 20 Grand Slam singles titles
A new TV series renders the Steinhoff scandal in a way ordinary people will understand
The World Bank is finalising talks with the government on a loan to finance the shutdown and “greening” of Eskom’s old coal-fired Komati power station, as the bank builds on the $1.2bn in loans it has extended to SA over the past year and promises more budgetary support for SA if the government requests it.
The bank’s Komati project loan is separate from the $8.5bn that has been committed by the Just Energy Transition (JET) partnership comprising the UK, US, Germany, France and the EU. But it comes as SA is busy finalising its climate investment plan, which is due to be announced at the climate change COP27 conference in Egypt in November...
World Bank loan to help Eskom repurpose Komati
