World Bank loan to help Eskom repurpose Komati

Talks on a loan to finance the shutdown and ‘greening’ of old coal-fired power station in final stage

16 September 2022 - 05:10 Hilary Joffe

The World Bank is finalising talks with the government on a loan to finance the shutdown and “greening” of Eskom’s old coal-fired Komati power station, as the bank builds on the $1.2bn in loans it has extended to SA over the past year and promises more budgetary support for SA if the government requests it.

The bank’s Komati project loan is separate from the $8.5bn that has been committed by the Just Energy Transition (JET) partnership comprising the UK, US, Germany, France and the EU. But it comes as SA is busy finalising its climate investment plan, which is due to be announced at the climate change COP27 conference in Egypt in November...

