BLSA and Busa want phase two carbon tax increases scrapped and tax allowances system continued to 2030
The private sector in SA never fails to call the government out on its lack of leadership, yet it seems that when an opportunity presents itself for business to step up and lead the way it often snatches defeat from the jaws of victory.
Last week offered just such an occasion when a group led by Business Leadership SA (BLSA) and Business Unity SA (Busa) submitted a joint position by organised business on proposed “improvements” to the carbon tax under the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill...
GRAY MAGUIRE: Organised business proposals defeat the purpose of the carbon tax
