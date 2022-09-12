×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Minimum wage commission calls for submissions about ‘possible review’

The agriculture industry, among other sectors, has warned that the gradual increase in the minimum wage will result in job losses

BL Premium
12 September 2022 - 14:04 Luyolo Mkentane

The commission tasked with reviewing the national minimum wage (NMW) and making recommendations to labour and employment minister Thulas Nxesi, is calling for written submissions for a “possible adjustment” for 2023.

In a note, National Minimum Wage Commission (NMWC) chair Adriaan van der Walt invited stakeholders to submit written representations on the current national minimum wage of R23.19...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.