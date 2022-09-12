Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
The commission tasked with reviewing the national minimum wage (NMW) and making recommendations to labour and employment minister Thulas Nxesi, is calling for written submissions for a “possible adjustment” for 2023.
In a note, National Minimum Wage Commission (NMWC) chair Adriaan van der Walt invited stakeholders to submit written representations on the current national minimum wage of R23.19...
Minimum wage commission calls for submissions about ‘possible review’
The agriculture industry, among other sectors, has warned that the gradual increase in the minimum wage will result in job losses
