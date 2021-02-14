National Farmers to contest new national minimum wage, vow to mechanise Industry will ask minister Thulas Nxesi to put the move on ice until the dispute has been settled, TAU SA president says BL PREMIUM

In what could lead to huge job losses and food inflation, SA’s commercial farmers have threatened to close all labour intensive divisions and switch to mechanisation to produce food after employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi’s decision to hike farm workers’ salaries 16%.

Agriculture, which is continuing to operate during the Covid-19 lockdown, is considered one of the beacons of the economy. It contributes about 3% to GDP and is responsible for about 900,000 jobs...