Technology helps SA farmers cut costs as minimum wage rises

Tech that farmers are using includes GPS-guided tractors, drones, apps and biological tech such as GMO seeds

Farmers are turning to technology to improve productivity, reduce costs and keep their enterprises afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This after Agri SA, a federation of agricultural organisations, warned recently that the national minimum wage of R21.69 per hour that came into effect on March 1, could result in the loss of more than 4,000 jobs in a sector considered one of the beacons of the economy as it contributes 3% to GDP and is responsible for 900,000 jobs...