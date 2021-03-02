National / Labour More than 4,000 jobs at risk in agriculture due to national minimum wage Job cuts to hit seasonal workers hardest, while subsectors that remain labour intensive will consider mechanising processes BL PREMIUM

Agri SA, a federation of agricultural organisations, says the national minimum wage of R21.69 per hour — which came into effect on Monday — could result in the loss of more than 4,000 much-needed jobs in the agricultural sector.

Agriculture, which continues to operate during the Covid-19 lockdown, is considered one of the beacons of the economy, contributing about 3% to GDP and is responsible for about 900,000 jobs...