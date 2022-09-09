Ramaphosa to carry on filling Limpopo potholes despite backlash

The ECB raised rates by a record 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes to fight inflation
Despite receiving backlash over “patching potholes on a gravel road”, President Cyril Ramaphosa will continue his Letsema campaign in Limpopo this weekend.
Ramaphosa will be in Tzaneen, where he will be fixing potholes alongside local ANC leaders and members.
“President Cyril Ramaphosa will, this coming Saturday, continue to lead the Letsema campaign in Limpopo,” said the ANC.
The Letsema campaign was launched on April 23 in Mangaung, Free State, and is aimed at placing structures of the ANC at the forefront of resolving community challenges, including service delivery and social inclusion.
Last week, the campaign was met with criticism after “embarrassing” images of a road repair project in Delmas in Mpumalanga were circulated online.
ANC head of elections and transport minister Fikile Mbalula shared pictures of Ramaphosa on the road inspecting the repair.
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu weighed in, calling it “embarrassing”.
“Which road is being repaired here, minister? What level of desperate grandstanding is this? We knew things are bad, but not to these embarrassing levels. Please delete this tweet and the photos posted about the illusionary fixing of roads. Please,” he said.
EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa went to the province to “patch a non-existing pothole”.
“Where is the EFF in Mpumalanga where Ramaphosa went to patch a non-existing pothole? Because the EFF should have been there and said ‘you can’t patch any pothole here. There is no potholes here. We don’t have roads’.
“You leave the man to go and do as he wishes with our people and claim to be on the ground. The ANC and Ramaphosa must be taken on toe for toe wherever they go taking advantage of our people,” said Malema.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane also slammed the governing party.
“ANC, are you not embarrassed? This is very embarrassing.
“For sure he is thinking, 'I should have put my US dollars in a pothole’. We are now cutting ribbons for potholes. This is what happens when the money for maintaining roads has been looted. Only 41 out of 257 municipalities received clean audits. Our taxes are flowing into ANC pockets by any tender necessary.”
Ramaphosa to carry on filling Limpopo potholes despite backlash
President to lead the Letsema campaign, which is aimed at placing structures of the ANC at the forefront of resolving community challenges
