Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa primed for ANC re-election

Jockeying for ANC’s top six posts kicks off in earnest as nominations open

08 September 2022 - 05:00

Nominations for the ANC’s elective conference opened on Wednesday with President Cyril Ramaphosa on track for re-election, strongly buoyed by the backing this week of the party’s second-largest province numerically, Limpopo.

The CR22 campaign has lifted off, complete with a website and  Facebook and Twitter accounts. The president absurdly inspected potholes in Delmas over the weekend, and across social media, influencers are posting  images of majestic Ankole cattle — now solidly associated with him. ..

