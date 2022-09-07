Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products
Crippling agreements will kill off our only hope for ensuring a thriving economy
Tribunal ruling paves means the SIU can continue with its case against former health minister Zweli Mkhize and companies that allegedly benefitted an irregular R150m tender
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
State-owned development finance institution will provide R34.5m for pre-development costs in return for a 43.75% stake in New Okiep Mining Company
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Russia’s reported purchase of munitions from North Korea could mean Moscow’s war with Ukraine faring worse than expected or that it is preparing for a major offensive that requires extra supplies, ...
Young jockey has ridden 20 winners from 105 mounts
The names touted as possible replacements for the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton have demonstrated the impact and relevance necessary to build on his legacy
President Thabo Mbeki made the wrong policy choice in the early 2000s when his administration chose to ignore pleas by Eskom to start investing in new generation capacity. Mbeki himself made a rare public apology to this effect in 2007 when load-shedding began. “We said not now, later. We were wrong. Eskom was right. We were wrong,” he said.
This one policy choice not to prioritise basic infrastructure has cost SA billions of rand in lost GDP...
STEVEN KUO: Mbeki dropped the ball on energy; Ramaphosa can’t afford to do the same
Amid a green energy revolution, it is crucial that the government makes the correct policy decisions this time
President Thabo Mbeki made the wrong policy choice in the early 2000s when his administration chose to ignore pleas by Eskom to start investing in new generation capacity. Mbeki himself made a rare public apology to this effect in 2007 when load-shedding began. “We said not now, later. We were wrong. Eskom was right. We were wrong,” he said.
This one policy choice not to prioritise basic infrastructure has cost SA billions of rand in lost GDP...
