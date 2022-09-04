Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Premier’s tenure has come to an end more as a result of conference outcomes than a need to improve the lives of citizens
Some patients told to wait four-and-a-half years for operations as the number waiting for procedures jumps from 7,288 to 11,194
ANC’s processes will contribute to deciding on the top contenders for its prominent leadership roles before the elective conference in December
Companies are being forced to recondition existing pumps to meet high demand in oilfields
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
The measure is aimed at avoiding technical defaults at some companies as soon as Monday
With the utility back in the starting team at flyhalf the team played with more variety and even audaciousness than before
Operation Dudula and EFF supporters clash, Tete Dijana storms to victory in the Comrades Marathon, Angola’s former president is buried in Luanda, Pakistan battles ‘epochal ’ rains and flooding, and ...
Michael Sachs, former head of the National Treasury's budget office, has never been one to mince his words, and I’m told while his utterances irk a few in the Treasury — especially when it comes to the basic income grant debate — he nailed it when he told the “On the Record” gathering at Media24 that the country is “drowning, and the struggle we are in right now is to reach surface water”.
It may already be too late given the global inflationary and interest rate storm clouds. So far much has been made by the president of his diagnosis of the problems, and while slow progress is being made in energy and rail reform — so vital to our farmers and miners — our primary industrial base, key export earners and currency support, has run off track. ..
BADGER
MICHAEL AVERY: Does Ramaphosa know what’s going on at Transnet Freight Rail?
