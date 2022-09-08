A bid for Grindrod Shipping has been slated as disgracefully low — but if Remgro’s bailed already, should investors follow suit?
The recent AGMs of both investment groups were testy affairs; if only they had more cash to play with
Trump’s Twitter replica, Truth Social, has lost about $6m in its first six months
The fly-by-night developers with grandiose plans to build multimillion-rand penthouses have come and gone, but affordable work, live and play precincts are thriving in downtown Joburg
After apparently turning a corner in Sydney, the Boks need to be aware of a speed bump ahead in Buenos Aires
President Cyril Ramaphosa is under increasing pressure in parliament over the theft of an undisclosed amount in dollars from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo — and the alleged cover-up of the burglary.
Last week, ANC MPs sought to defend the president in parliament. But as the house descended into chaos during the Q&A session, the scene was reminiscent of the dark days under former president Jacob Zuma. Back then, the party faithful in the ANC benches carefully shielded their president, allowing him to shrug off accountability to parliament — and the people of SA. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Inside the murky Phala Phala saga
Months on, the details of the farmgate scandal surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa remain clear as mud. Not one conclusive finding has been produced from the various investigations initiated, and Ramaphosa himself has been loath to fill in the blanks
President Cyril Ramaphosa is under increasing pressure in parliament over the theft of an undisclosed amount in dollars from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo — and the alleged cover-up of the burglary.
Last week, ANC MPs sought to defend the president in parliament. But as the house descended into chaos during the Q&A session, the scene was reminiscent of the dark days under former president Jacob Zuma. Back then, the party faithful in the ANC benches carefully shielded their president, allowing him to shrug off accountability to parliament — and the people of SA. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.