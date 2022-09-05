Nuclear high on agenda when Ramaphosa meets Biden

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The development of a Brics reserve currency has potential benefits — but there's a downside
Defence officials argue that the department of public works is failing to deliver
ANC’s processes will contribute to deciding on the top contenders for its prominent leadership roles before the elective conference in December
Companies are being forced to recondition existing pumps to meet high demand in oilfields
The scarcity may not be resolved until 2024, analysts say
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
Up to 100,000 people could be displaced from their homes in the move as death toll reaches at least 1,290
With the utility back in the starting team at flyhalf the team played with more variety and even audaciousness than before
When practised properly, these movements make you better at life
Nuclear non-proliferation is set to be one of the top agenda items when President Cyril Ramaphosa meets his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on Friday in Washington DC.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the meeting on the same day that Biden wrote a letter to the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president of the Senate to inform them that the Agreement for Co-operation between the US and SA Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy had been extended by another four years...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Nuclear high on agenda when Ramaphosa meets Biden
SA president due to meet his US counterpart in Washington DC for talks on Friday
Nuclear non-proliferation is set to be one of the top agenda items when President Cyril Ramaphosa meets his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on Friday in Washington DC.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the meeting on the same day that Biden wrote a letter to the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president of the Senate to inform them that the Agreement for Co-operation between the US and SA Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy had been extended by another four years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.