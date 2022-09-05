×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Nuclear high on agenda when Ramaphosa meets Biden

SA president due to meet his US counterpart in Washington DC for talks on Friday

BL Premium
05 September 2022 - 05:08 Carien du Plessis

Nuclear non-proliferation is set to be one of the top agenda items when President Cyril Ramaphosa meets his US counterpart, Joe Biden, on Friday in Washington DC.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the meeting on the same day that Biden wrote a letter to the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president of the Senate to inform them that the Agreement for Co-operation between the US and SA Concerning Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy had been extended by another four years...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.