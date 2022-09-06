×

Politics

Two provinces back Cyril Ramaphosa in leadership race

Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election

06 September 2022 - 11:07 Thando Maeko

Ahead of the opening of the ANC’s nominations process on Wednesday for its internal leadership contest, President Cyril Ramaphosa has received endorsements from two provinces to be re-elected to lead the party for another five years. 

Ramaphosa, whose office this week indicated to Business Day that he intends to stand for re-election in December, has received endorsements from Limpopo and the North West, which held their provincial executive meetings at the weekend. ..

