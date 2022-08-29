×

National

Question marks over consultation process for proposed ban on scrap metal exports

BL Premium
29 August 2022 - 18:05 Bekezela Phakathi

An association that represents the interests of local scrap metal recyclers has accused the government of colluding with big business to push through the ban on scrap metal exports without taking into account opposing views.   

At the weekend, just ahead of the deadline for the public and stakeholders to submit comments, the department of trade, industry & competition circulated a petition in support of the ban drafted by the SA Iron and Steel Institute (Saisi). The institute represents the collective interests of the primary steel industry, including ArcelorMittal SA, Cape Gate, Columbus Stainless, Evraz Highveld and Scaw Metals Group — big companies that are most likely to benefit from a ban as it will lead to an increase in the supply of scrap locally and thus a reduction in prices...

