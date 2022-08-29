Question marks over consultation process for proposed ban on scrap metal exports

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s comments on inflation and interest rates at last week’s Jackson Hole conference are still weighing on investors
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
A strike certificate has been issued and management has 30 days to table a revised offer
The party has suspended its leader, saying he has been divisive in his approach to leadership
Investment company cannot afford to remain a minority shareholder in oil block off Namibia
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
MPLA wins a 51% majority but opposition Unita is challenging result
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
The one-off Porsche 911 Carrera is based on the character from the animated blockbuster series
An association that represents the interests of local scrap metal recyclers has accused the government of colluding with big business to push through the ban on scrap metal exports without taking into account opposing views.
At the weekend, just ahead of the deadline for the public and stakeholders to submit comments, the department of trade, industry & competition circulated a petition in support of the ban drafted by the SA Iron and Steel Institute (Saisi). The institute represents the collective interests of the primary steel industry, including ArcelorMittal SA, Cape Gate, Columbus Stainless, Evraz Highveld and Scaw Metals Group — big companies that are most likely to benefit from a ban as it will lead to an increase in the supply of scrap locally and thus a reduction in prices...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Question marks over consultation process for proposed ban on scrap metal exports
An association that represents the interests of local scrap metal recyclers has accused the government of colluding with big business to push through the ban on scrap metal exports without taking into account opposing views.
At the weekend, just ahead of the deadline for the public and stakeholders to submit comments, the department of trade, industry & competition circulated a petition in support of the ban drafted by the SA Iron and Steel Institute (Saisi). The institute represents the collective interests of the primary steel industry, including ArcelorMittal SA, Cape Gate, Columbus Stainless, Evraz Highveld and Scaw Metals Group — big companies that are most likely to benefit from a ban as it will lead to an increase in the supply of scrap locally and thus a reduction in prices...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.