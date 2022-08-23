×

National

Patel explains the need for ban on scrap metal exports

Minister tells MPs the creation of a permit system is likely to lead to a reduction in theft

23 August 2022 - 17:38 Bekezela Phakathi

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says banning scrap metal exports should be considered urgent and necessary as it would reduce prices and discourage syndicates from looting infrastructure.  

But critics of the proposal argue that a reduction in prices would lead to more infrastructure damage as syndicates would need to steal more to make money. Further, an export ban could leave many legal waste pickers without an income...

