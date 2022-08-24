Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
The high court ruled in June 2021 that the trust’s policy of forcing people to sign leases was unlawful and unconstitutional
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has refused to grant the Ingonyama Trust leave to appeal against a far-reaching ruling that it cannot collect rent from those who live on trust land.
The high court ruling handed down in June 2021 by judges Isaac Madondo, Jerome Mnguni and Peter Olsen, that the trust’s policy of forcing people to sign leases was unlawful and unconstitutional, was hailed as a victory for more than 5-million people in KwaZulu-Natal living on trust land...
Ingonyama Trust’s appeal court bid over rent is thrown out
