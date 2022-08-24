×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Ingonyama Trust’s appeal court bid over rent is thrown out

The high court ruled in June 2021 that the trust’s policy of forcing people to sign leases was unlawful and unconstitutional

BL Premium
24 August 2022 - 15:44 TANIA BROUGHTON

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has refused to grant the Ingonyama Trust leave to appeal against a far-reaching ruling that it cannot collect rent from those who live on trust land.

The high court ruling handed down in June 2021 by judges Isaac Madondo, Jerome Mnguni and Peter Olsen, that the trust’s policy of forcing people to sign leases was unlawful and unconstitutional, was hailed as a victory for more than 5-million people in KwaZulu-Natal living on trust land...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.