Ingonyama Trust did little to fix financial wrongs, says report
Officials violated procurement rules and the Public Finance Management Act but have not been disciplined
15 November 2021 - 17:36
The financial management of the Ingonyama Trust shows no sign of improving with the auditor-general finding that its leadership has violated various procurement regulations and failed to take disciplinary action against implicated officials.
The Ingonyama Trust was established in 1994 to manage the land traditionally owned by the KwaZulu-Natal government. The trust owns close to 30% of the land in province and the only trustee is the Zulu king...
