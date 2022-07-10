Business Rail plan ‘a donkey on steroids’ SA is losing up to R50bn a year while the government drags its heels on implementing polices that would encourage the transport of cargo via rail, freight industry says B L Premium

SA is losing as much as R50bn a year as the government drags its heels on implementing polices that would encourage the transport of cargo via rail rather than the country’s battered roads.

This one of the findings of contract research company, GAIN Group, which has looked into the cost to the economy of moving cargo by road instead of using the rail network...