TFR says it enabled 'super profits' for miners, but could have done better CEO Siza Mzimela says Transnet is just as frustrated as the mining industry is over lost opportunity during the commodities boom

Challenges at Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) might have cost SA's mining companies some cream off the top, says CEO Siza Mzimela, but the logistics entity still provides a good enough service for the industry to make “super profits”.

“They have lost an opportunity to make more money, so for me there is a difference,” Mzimela said on the sidelines of the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba held last week...