TFR says it enabled ‘super profits’ for miners, but could have done better
CEO Siza Mzimela says Transnet is just as frustrated as the mining industry is over lost opportunity during the commodities boom
22 May 2022 - 07:44
Challenges at Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) might have cost SA's mining companies some cream off the top, says CEO Siza Mzimela, but the logistics entity still provides a good enough service for the industry to make “super profits”.
“They have lost an opportunity to make more money, so for me there is a difference,” Mzimela said on the sidelines of the Investing in Africa Mining Indaba held last week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now