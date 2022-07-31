×

Business

Transnet bonuses: Transnet executives miss bonuses despite bounce back to profitability

Eligible employees were unable to benefit because technically Transnet is still running at a loss

BL Premium
31 July 2022 - 08:35

Transnet, the state-owned logistics company, has once again not paid bonuses to its executives and senior managers despite bouncing back to profitability on the adjusted value of its property portfolio. 

The group reduced its permanent employee headcount to 46,086 from 49,602, with some taking voluntary severance packages and others retiring or leaving. This pushed personnel costs to 58% in 2022 from 51% in 2021. ..

