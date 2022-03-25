National Mthunzi Mdwaba loses out to Togo’s Gilbert Houngbo in bid for ILO chief The world needs an ILO that is capable of solving real-life problems of working people and enterprise B L Premium

SA businessperson Mthunzi Mdwaba, whose bid to become the first African to lead the International Labour Organisation (ILO) suffered a blow after the government withdrew its support, lost out to Gilbert Houngbo, the former prime minister of Togo.

Houngbo was elected for a five-year term in Geneva in Switzerland on Friday. The other candidates were Kang Kyung-wha of the Republic of Korea, Muriel Pénicaud of France and Greg Vines of Australia...